Fulfil named as FAI’s official snack sponsor

Protein and vitamin bar Fulfil has signed up as the official snack sponsor of the FAI for the next three years. In just over a year since its launch by Niall McGrath and Tom Gannon, the brand has sold over 15 million bars and achieved sales of €5.2 million. Fulfil claims a 55 per cent value share in the Republic of Ireland and an overall market share of 40 per cent.
Fulfil’s growth in protein bars was achieved in a market with over 56 different variants, while it has just eight different flavours, including peanut and caramel, chocolate caramel and cookie dough and white chocolate and cookie dough. Former Ireland Olympic runner David Gillick and food blogger Roz Purcell are Fulfil brand ambassadors.
The co-founders, both ex-Richmond Marketing, devised the brand identity and packaging.
Fulfil bars are low in sugar, high in protein and contain nine vitamins. The FAI partnership includes , Fulfil investing in a passing skills machine used by teams such as Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United. Ireland players will use the machine for commercial activities, while the FAI will loan it out to Airtricity League of Ireland clubs.
It will also be used on match days in the Aviva and will feature on social media with videos released on SportsJoe.ie. Fulfil branding will appear on perimeter ads at home internationals. The sponsorship will provide the brand with access to players for promotions and the FAI logo will appear on Fulfil consumer packs and promotional material.
McGrath and Gannon are pictured with Ireland managers Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane
