Fulfil protein bar listed on Aer Lingus flights

Fulfil’s chocolate caramel cookie dough bar has secured a listing on all Aer Lingus international flights. One of a selection of Fulfil snacks, the cookie dough bar has 188 calories, 20 grams of protein, less than three grams of sugar and has 100 per cent RDA of vitamins. It’s a go-to choice for travellers looking for a healthy snack, without compromising on taste.

Fulfil’s peanut and caramel bar are sold on Ryanair flights, distributed by Retail in Motion.

Having sold 15 million of its bars in its first year, Fulfil is now Ireland’s fastest growing confectionery brand, and is the top value driving brand in convenience, with a 75 per cent share. Over half a million Fulfil bars are expected to be sold on Aer Lingus flights in the first year. Fulfil director Niall McGrath is one of three finalists for this year’s Marketer of the Year.

The MotY award winner will be announced at a lunch in Roberta’s restaurant next Thursday.

Pictured are Fulfil co-founders Niall McGrath and Tom Gannon

www.fulfilnutrition.com