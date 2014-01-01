Gibneys agrees to partner with TorranceCo

PR agency Gibney Communications has agreed a strategic partnership with independent New York firm TorranceCo to broaden the offering of both agencies. Gibney Communications executive chairman Ita Gibney (above) said in a post-Brexit era and with considerable uncertainty ahead in global business, such an alliance makes sense for both parties.

The two agencies have worked together over several years, most recently on Liberty Mutual. As an independent agency, Gibneys has previously partnered with various agencies on projects, but from now on all US work will be with the Manhattan-based TorranceCo. The agency was founded over 20 years ago by founder and president L. Gaye Torrance.

TorranceCo specialises in financial services, insurance and technology. Gibney’s foremost area of expertise is in corporate PR. Clients include Aldi, KBC Bank, BAM Construction, Motion Picture Association of America, Maynooth University and the Dublin Port Company.