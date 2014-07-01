Gibson gets tabloid platform job at INM

Independent News & Media (INM) has appointed Des Gibson to the new position of tabloid platform editor. Gibson has almost 30 years’ experience in journalism and is currently the editor/managing editor at the Irish Daily Star. The new editor will direct a new seven-day newsroom at the Sunday World and Herald newspapers, working with their editors.

Starting out at the Irish Press group in 1988, Gibson joined the Irish Daily Star in 1995, where he was sports editor, managing editor and, most recently, editor. He was also previously head of news at the Tallaght Echo. As well as his work for the Irish Daily Star, since 2011, he has been publications manager of Paperweight Publications.

He has published and edited ten books and wrote jump jockey Paul Carberry’s biography.