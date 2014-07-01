Grant replaces Leahy as OMA president

Joanne Grant, managing director of out of home (OOH) company JCDecaux, has taken on the role of president of the Outdoor Media Association (OMA), succeeding Colin Leahy, managing director at Exterion Media. The role of OMA presidency is renewed every two years and plays a pivotal role in raising the profile of OOH on the island of Ireland. Current OMA membership comprises JCDecaux, Exterion Media and Clear Channel Ireland.

On taking over the role, Grant said that the investment that out of home has made in recent years in quality formats, locations and audience delivery has ensured the medium’s relevance. Traditional formats complement the ‘always on’, connected lifestyle of today’s consumer and OOH developments provide brands with dynamic, creative and targeted ways to convey their digital message, in an accountable and safe environment.