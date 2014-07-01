GroupM agencies to be renamed Wavemaker

WPP-owned GroupM is to rebrand its merged MEC and Maxus media agencies as Wavemaker. In a statement, GroupM said “making waves happens when media, content and technology come together – activating against our unrivalled purchase journey understanding for the clients we represent… our positioning is a compelling manifestation of that purpose.”

GroupM CEO Bill Kinlay (above) said Wavemaker is “an exciting new global agency brand with a powerful proposition for clients”. In the Irish market, Wavemaker will provide a new and different approach that is compelling and challenging to brands, with a fresh take on how a 21st century communications agency should be structured, Kinlay added.

The new GroupM brand will go live in Ireland as the merger is finalised by January 2018. Wavemaker will have 139 offices in 90 countries with $38 billion in billings. Global clients include L’Oreal, Vodafone, Marriott, Colgate-Palmolive and Paramount. Kinlay said where Wavemaker’s offices will be located in Dublin has yet to be decided.

=Ends=

Wavemaker key stats: