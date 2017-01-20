Harney helps PR agency Hanover’s start-up

Former Tánaiste and Progressive Democrats leader Mary Harney has joined international PR agency Hanover as senior advisor providing strategic advice in its new Dublin office. Founded in 1998, Hanover is an independent communications and advocacy group with flagship offices in London and Brussels. Its clients include Lucozade Ribena Suntory, Tata Steel and Apple.

Hanover recently launched a creative offshoot called The Playbook. The Dublin office will be headed by Lorna Jennings (above), former managing director at Keating & Associates. Hume Brophy’s Colin O’Donnell has joined the agency as senior account director. Hanover said the decision to come to Dublin was driven by “growing demand from current and prospective clients for pan-European support at domestic, multi-jurisdictional and international levels”.

Charles Lewington, chief executive, Hanover, said the group had planned to open an office in Dublin even before the UK voted to leave the EU. He said they envisage strong growth in Ireland in Hanover’s traditional areas of expertise, namely financial services, health and technology, with a two-year revenue target of at least €2 million.