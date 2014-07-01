Havas win 10 gongs at IMC European awards

Havas Dublin took home an impressive 10 awards across nine categories at the IMC European awards in the Radisson Blu Hotel. The awards, which celebrate the best in integrated marketing communications, featured six Irish agencies on the shortlist who together achieved a total of 19 nominations. Havas Dublin received nine silver and one bronze award.

The awards were won for Tiger Beer, Peter McVerry Trust, Hennessy, Pepsi Max and Doritos, making Havas the most awarded agency on the night. Havas received two silvers for Tiger Beer ‘Uncage Originals’ , a collaboration with generative artist Mike Brondjberg which allowed consumers a chance to use their Facebook data to create an Asian mandala.

The agency, run by Bob Coggins, won three silvers for the Peter McVerry Trust ‘These Little Things’ campaign that served to increase awareness and relevance of the charity. Pepsi and Doritos were awarded three silvers while the Hennessy Very Special campaign using artificial intelligence, IBM Watson, was awarded one silver and one bronze award.