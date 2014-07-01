Hayes heads up marketing at National Lottery



Michael Hayes has joined the National Lottery as head of marketing. Hayes replaces Eddie Banville, who, after 11 years in the job, has moved to PR agency The Communications Clinic as an account director. Hayes has a strong FMCG background in home and overseas markets. He has worked with brands such as Meteor, Smirnoff, Pillsbury and Musgrave.

His appointment comes as the National Lottery celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2017.

Hayes will work alongside the lottery’s agencies, DDFH&B and Starcom. He will lead the marketing team and the company’s continued push into online markets. He comes from a family with close ties to Irish advertising. His late father, also Michael Hayes, worked in client service with Arks for many years and headed up advertising studies at DIT.