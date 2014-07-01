Heaslip lines out for new coconut drinks

Ireland and Leinster rugby player Jamie Heaslip has been hired by C7 Brands, the UK subsidiary of Irish-based Prime Active Capital (PAC), in launching a range of coconut water drinks. CocoFuzion100 is a naturally flavoured, 100 per cent organic young coconut water. Bottled within hours of harvesting, it contains natural electrolytes and has no added sugar.

Heaslip is a shareholder in PAC, the global health and wellness company, alongside former Scottish and Lions rugby coach Sir Ian McGeechan and Manchester City footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips. C7 Brands has teamed up with Dublin GAA player Bernard Brogan’s Legacy Consultants agency to manage a campaign with PR, digital and influencer marketing.

The activity includes out of home ads and experiential activations over the coming months.

Fuzion100 starts distribution this month with 250ml sparkling coconut water in four flavours – natural, raspberry, mango and lime with an RRP of €1.79. The drinks are distributed by Johnson Bros to over 1,000 stores across the BWG and Musgrave networks, with more announcements expected to follow. The drinks will be sold in the UK, Spain and Denmark.