Hofler joins MEC global marketing board

MEC Ireland’s deputy managing director Aoife Hofler has been selected to join the agency’s global marketing board. The position was open to all of MEC’s 5,000 worldwide employees. The global marketing board is responsible for building the GroupM agency’s reputation globally and help MEC become a top B2B marketer.

“I’m delighted to have been selected to serve on MEC’s global marketing board. It’s a real honour and I’m very excited at the opportunity of helping to steer the reputation of a great global brand such as MEC as we go through a time of unprecedented change,” Hofler said. David Hayes, CEO, MEC Ireland, said he was delighted with Hofler’s news.

Hofler joined MEC in January 2013 as an account director and was promoted to deputy MD in May last year. She previously worked for Vizeum in London and spent three years with the Dentsu Aegis agency in Dublin. She worked at Mediaworks for three years. MEC clients include Innocent, Yoplait, McVitie’s, Haagen-Dazs and Netflix.