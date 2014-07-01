Horgan voted Cork’s top business woman

Susie Horgan, managing director of Springboard PR & Marketing, has been named Network Cork business woman of the Year 2017. The news follows recent growth at the agency, which is five years in business. The award honours Cork women who have shown exceptional business achievements. Horgan had already won the SME less than ten employees category.

It was one of six award categories Network Cork presented on the night.

The judges said Horgan showed strong leadership qualities, as well as business and strategic planning capabilities, matched with a huge determination to perform competitively. She was unanimously chosen as the overall winner. Susie will now go forward for consideration at the Network Ireland National business awards, which will be presented in October 6.

Horgan has over 15 years experience in PR and marketing and worked for Bank of Ireland, Ronan Daly Jermyn (RDJ) Solicitors and with agencies Murray and Weber Shandwick. She is a champion showjumper. Springboard clients include Tesco, Cork City Council, Cork Midsummer Festival, Seabrook Technology, Ireland Chapter of PMI, RDJ and UCC.