Ikea launches its shop online service

Ikea Ireland has announced the launch of its shop online service. From today, consumers from all over Ireland will be able to purchase Ikea products at the click of a button. This announcement marks the next phase of growth for the company in Ireland, as it strives to make Ikea products more accessible to people throughout the country.

Consumers will now be able to browse through thousands of Ikea products online via an easy-to-use customer interface, make their purchase and have their products delivered to their homes. The layout of the Ikea website remains the same, with a purchase button under each product, where items will then be added to an online shopping cart.

The launch is the latest development in Ikea’s plan to become a top multi-channel home furnishing retailer. Ikea recognises that customers’ needs are changing and consumers want more choice. The new service gives Ikea fans in Ireland another choice when buying their favourite items, such as the Hemnes day bed, Billy bookcase or Strandmon armchair.

In the 2016 financial year, Ikea’s Irish website received over 12 million visits.

www.ikea.ie.