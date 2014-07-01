INM vows to offer advertisers new Irish Brides

Independent News & Media is rebranding its Irish Brides magazine and upping its weddings coverage online with a new media brand called The Vow. The magazine and digital hub will offer advertisers the latest in wedding trends, fashion and celebrity wedding gossip. Vow.ie editor Karen Birney said 124,000 couples are due to tie the knot in the coming year.

Irish Brides will rebrand to become The Vow magazine. Editor Jillian Bolger says they will drawing on over 30 years of expertise, featuring photo shoots, latest trends and advice from people who have been there, done that and even thrown the bouquet. The magazine helps readers with all aspects of wedding planning, right through to organising a honeymoon.

Not only did 87,500 people get engaged in the last 12 months, but a further 94,200 are due to get engaged in the next year, meaning that there is sizeable demand for wedding information. Vow.ie offers a platform for brides, grooms, bridesmaids, mothers, fathers and even guests looking for advice and guidance when it comes to the special day.

Independent.ie has over 600,000 unique monthly users.