INM’s Rae joins World Editors Forum board

Stephen Rae, editor-in-chief at INM, has joined the board of the World Editors Forum (WEF), the global network for print and digital editors of news organisations. WEF is committed to defend press freedom and promote editorial excellence. Other media groups on the WEF board are the Street.com, Singapore Press Holdings, Times Media and La Stampa (Italy).

Other members include Toronto Star, Dainik Jagran (India), Suddeutsche Zeitung (Germany) Hurriyet (Turkey), Zero Hora (Brazil), VG (Norway) and the International Centre for Journalists (ICFJ). Rae said the phenomenon of fake news which became apparent during the US Presidential election underpins the value of trusted and verified news sources. It shows how important real journalism is in protecting democracies and holding those in power to account.