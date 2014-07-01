Ireland’s consumer awards go with Bonkers.ie

Price comparison and switching service Bonkers.ie has launched the inaugural National Consumer Awards with the aim of continuing to drive excellence in customer value to Ireland’s two million households, which, based on Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures, spent an estimated €93.6 billion last year. The multi-sector awards over 14 categories.

Adjudicating on the inaugural awards will be a judging panel of experts drawn from various disciplines and led by Insomnia boss and broadcaster, Bobby Kerr. Members of the public will be invited to join a consumer panel to judge the best customer service category. Two consumers, drawn from those who vote in this category, will be invited to the ceremony.

The prize will include overnight accommodation for two at a Dublin city hotel. The black tie awards show will be held in the Round Room at the Mansion House on Thursday, March 30. The awards will be hosted by RTÉ current affairs presenter Claire Byrne. A micro-website has been set up with details of the awards at www.bonkersawards.ie

Pictured are David Kerr, Bonkers.ie, Bobby Kerr and judge Lucy Campbell, RTÉ Digital