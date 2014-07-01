IRS+ airs Lidl’s Christmas radio ads

Working with Mediaworks, IRS+ have launched a local radio campaign for Lidl Ireland called ‘Share More Special Moments’. In responding to the client brief, IRS+ identified the special moments that families spend together at Christmas: namely the idea of the Christmas story time. Peter Smyth, CEO of IRS+, says the ads are “engaging, evocative and effective.”

The ads use a creative promotion mechanic where families are invited to write their own Christmas story, which are celebrated on air. The campaign includes promotions, outside broadcasts, homepage takeovers and social posts. Lidl is hosting Santa visits and food sampling at key stores and a story teller brings festive tales to life for shoppers.

The ads will be broadcast across the IRS+ network of 15 local stations and on digital and social platforms until December 21. The network comprises Clare FM, East Coast FM, Highland Radio, KFM, KCLR, Radio Kerry, Midlands 103, MWR, Northern Sound, Ocean FM, Radio Nova, Shannonside FM, South East Radio, Sunshine 106.8 and Tipp FM.

Clodagh Ryan, Mediaworks, Juliette Mooney, Lidl, Peter Smyth, IRS+ and Karen Doyle IRS+