JCDecaux’s new Digipole goes live in Ballsbridge

JCDecaux’s brand new Digipole at Ballsbridge is now live, making it the first roadside large format screen in the Republic of Ireland. The double-sided Digipole is located in Ballsbridge where multiple flows of heavy traffic head towards town by way of Baggot Street and Mount Street, and out of town through Ballsbridge, Merrion Road and Blackrock.

The site is close to the Aviva Stadium, the RDS, Herbert Park and hotels, businesses, bars and restaurants. The Digipole incorporates technology which delivers visibility in all conditions, day and night. It has a screen size of 8.4M² and will carry up to six ten-second static images per minute per screen, inbound and outbound, over a two week cycle.

JCDecaux say there is an opportunity to book slots on a daily basis and maximise potential impact and engagement levels by changing the copy in real time, multiple times per day or per cycle. Pat Mannion, commercial director, JCDecaux, said they are delighted to be able to launch their first roadside digital screen at such a high-profile location.

Culture Night is the first campaign to run on Digipole