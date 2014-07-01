Journal Media launches new careers magazine

Journal Media has announced the launch of a new monthly careers magazine on TheJournal.ie site, in partnership with online recruitment platform Jobbio. Jobbio Careers will feature reports on the growth areas in digital, alongside career insights from industry insiders and advice on the ‘job journey’ – from landing the interview, to advance in the workplace.

Each issue will look at one key industry or theme – from Ireland’s tech world, to the impact of diversity and future ways of working. The new magazine will be supported by a media campaign, using targeting across the Journal Media/Distilled SCH network. Other Journal Media brands include The42, Daft.ie, DoneDeal.ie, Adverts.ie, DailyEdge and Fora.

The company claims that combined the brands reach over 54 per cent of adults each month.

Aidan O’Dwyer, sales marketing director, Journal Media and Stephen Quinn, CEO, Jobbio

THEJOURNAL.IE