JWT Folk comes together from recent mergers

JWT Folk, the new agency formed following the merger of DDFH&B and Target McConnells, has officially launched. The new entity comes about following a number of major account losses at DDFH&B, including Eir, the National Lottery and SuperValu-Centra. JWT Folk will be led by former Target McConnells MD Abi Moran (above) as agency CEO.

Laura Daley and Enda Kelly are the agency’s joint MDs, with Karl Waters as creative partner.

The new agency claims to have 80 staff. Clients include Vodafone, An Post, Liberty Insurance, Irish Life Health, Lucozade, McCain, Littlewoods Ireland, Unilever, Brennans, The Irish League of Credit Unions, HSE, Safefood, Topaz, Diageo, The Marie Keating Foundation, Hickey’s Pharmacy and Dublin City Council, among others.

Visit jwtfolk.ie