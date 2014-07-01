Kilkenny joins TBWA Dublin as creative director

John Kilkenny has been made creative director at TBWA\Dublin as creative director. Kilkenny has been involved some of Ireland’s foremost campaigns in recent years, as senior art director at Publicis and more recently as creative director with Boys and Girls. His work includes Brown Thomas, Dulux, NoNonsense, Meteor, Nissan, Cadbury and TG4.

In film, Kilkenny’s emotive ‘Perfect Surprise’ Three Christmas campaign, deadpan ‘Three Air Store’ and comedic ‘Boy Racer’ work for NoNonsense, among others, all showed his tonal versatility and range of talents. The move follows TBWA appointing Andrew Murray as the agency’s director of social media and content and John Kane as executive creative director.

Kilkenny said he looks forward to doing ambitious, original and disruptive work. “The management team has great ambition and working with an ECD with the level of experience and success that John Kane has is exciting,” Kilkenny said. He also worked with “Galway’s finest creative director” Des Creedon at Publicis. Himself and Creedon have just finished their first short film together, entitled Dirt.