Kinetic gets Coke more mobile with Ad2One

Out of home (OOH) specialist Kinetic has agreed a deal with ad2one to further integrate Out of Home (OOH) and mobile campaigns. The partnership allows clients to tie-in a mobile display campaign using Near technology with an OOH campaign. Coca-Cola was the first client to sign up to the service with a campaign promoting a mini projector giveaway.
All the Coke sites, as well as several young, urban hotspots, were geo-fenced. When the target audience came within a certain radius of the OOH sites or hotspots, they were served a mobile display ad once in-app, extending the campaigns reach. Coke’s senior brand manager Aoife Nagle said Kinetic and Coke worked its planning and buying agency, MediaCom.
Pictured are Caroline DeCourcy, Kinetic and Hugh Quigley,ad2zone
