Laffan to leave RTÉ soon to pursue other interests

RTÉ executive board member Múirne Laffan has announced that she is quitting her position as chief digital officer to pursue other interests outside RTÉ, effective mid-August. Laffan joined RTÉ 16 years ago to develop new properties and leverage evolving technologies. During her time with the national broadcaster they developed the RTÉ Player, built GAAGO, delivered multiple re-designs of RTÉ.ie, and delivered Ireland’s biggest news app, RTÉ News Now.

Her roles at RTÉ included general manager commercial enterprises, executive director, RTÉ Publishing, managing director, RTÉ Digital and later chief digital officer. She helped build RTÉ’s digital teams, bringing content and products to Irish and international audiences across platforms, devices and markets. She was responsible for the RTÉ Archives.

A council member of Dublin Chamber of Commerce, she is also a board member of the Digital Youth Council and was included in the top 50 global CDO influencers, top 100 women in STEM, women of influence in Irish sport and is chair of the EBU Digital Steering Committee. She joined RTÉ as general manager for RTÉ Commercial Enterprises in 2001.

Before joining RTÉ, she was director of worldwide clients at McCann Erickson in New York.