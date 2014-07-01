Lidl signs up to Bord Bia’s Origin Green

Lidl Ireland has become a verified member of Bord Bia’s Origin Green sustainability programme, emphasising a commitment to sustainability in Irish retailing. Bord Bia established the programme in 2012 at farm level, then moved into manufacturing and, most recently, extended and customised the programme for food retailers.

To become a member, Lidl has committed to a development plan that sets out targets in waste emissions, energy, water, responsible sourcing of products, health and nutrition and social sustainability. The verification ensures all elements of the supply chain are involved in improving the sustainability of food and drink.

Lidl’s suppliers currently export to company stores in 18 other countries and the German discounter is committed to supplying sustainable Irish produce to its full supply base of 26 European markets. Twenty four clear targets have been set out by Lidl Ireland. By the end of 2020, half of its Irish suppliers will be verified Origin Green members.

Lidl will increase the products certified by sustainability initiatives, for example FairTrade, Rainforest Alliance, UTZ, Organic and Certified Palm Oil. By the end of this year, Lidl will have zero waste diverted to landfill and by 2020 Lidl aims to reduce ten per cent of overall waste, as well as reducing 15 per cent of overall water consumption.

Building and retrofitting of new stores with energy efficient equipment and technology. Lidl has already achieved ISO 50001 energy efficiency certification in all stores and aims for certification for all of its regional distribution centres and head office this year. By 2020, Lidl will donate surplus food to Irish charities amounting to a million meals.

Half of employees will take part in health and wellbeing initiatives by 2020 and build on community impact through volunteering, sponsorship, charity partnerships and local donation funds. Pictured at Lidl Ireland’s head office in Tallaght is Tara McCarthy, chief executive, Bord Bia and John Paul Scally, managing director, Lidl Ireland.