Littlewoods replaces Liberty as hurling sponsor

6 December 2016; Littlewoods Ireland was today unveiled as a new top tier partner of both the Gaelic Athletic Association and the Camogie Association. The online department store has signed a three-year deal with the GAA which sees them become both the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship and Camogie National League sponsor until 2019. Pictured at the launch are, from left, former Cork camogie star Anna Geary, Waterford hurler Austin Gleeson and former Kilkenny hurler Jackie Tyrell in Croke Park, Dublin.

Online department store Littlewoods Ireland has signed up as a new top tier partner of the GAA and the Camogie Association. The fashion, electrical and homewares retailer has agreed a three-year deal with the GAA which sees them replaces Liberty Insurance and join Centra and Etihad as headline sponsors of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship.

The retailer now becomes the headline sponsor for the Camogie National League until 2019.

Littlewoods is best known for its high-street fashion brands along with its own V by Very label which launched in September. It has signed up two GAA style ambassadors in Cork’s Anna Geary and the newly retired nine-time All-Ireland winner Jackie Tyrell from Kilkenny. The pair took part in a V by Very winter shoot at Lough Dan, near Roundwood in Co Wicklow.

The shoot was produced by stylist Courtney Smith and shot by fashion photographer Alex Hutchinson. A behind the scenes video and blogs from the shoot are online at LittlewoodsIreland.ie. Waterford’s Austin Gleeson was at the launch in Croke Park as the double-hurler of the year was unveiled as part of the Littlewoods Ireland GAA team.

LittlewoodsIreland.ie receives an average of 2.5 million visits a month.

The launch was handled by sports marketing agency Legacy.

Pictured above are Littlewoods’ ambassadors Anna Geary, Austin Gleeson and Jackie Tyrell 

