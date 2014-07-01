Lloyds Pharmacy rebrand focuses on trained staff

Lloyds Pharmacy has rebranded with a new ‘Say Hello to the People Who Know’ campaign following staff undergoing a total of 15,843 hours of specialist training in management, leadership, skin care and over the counter (OTC) last year. “For many people, pharmacies are places you visit only when you’re sick. Our goal has been to completely alter this perception,” Lloyds Pharmacy’s head of marketing Dervila McGarry said.

The ad campaign was developed by Bloom, Mediaworks and planning agency MCCP.

“When a customer visits one of our stores, they can expect to find speciality pain advisors, health and wellness coaches and skin specialists. We want to be able to give our customers more information than they can simply read on a product label,” McGarry added. Partnerships with Irish Heart Foundation, Diabetes Ireland and Chronic Pain Ireland have provided staff with expertise in conditions like heart disease, diabetes and chronic pain.

All of Lloyds Pharmacy’s 94 stores are now equipped with defibrillator units and a trained administrator. In 2015, the company partnered with IT Carlow to develop Ireland’s first accredited pharmacy dispensary course. The 18-20-month certificate in science equips dispensary assistants with the skill sets necessary for the modern pharmacy, via taught seminars, work placements and online tutorials. They each receive a NVQ cert.