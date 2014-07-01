Love Irish Food launches brand award at Bloom

Love Irish Food, in partnership with out of home (OOH) advertising company Exterion Media, announced the launch of the annual Love Irish Food brand development award in the Food Village at Bloom. The award provides Love Irish Food member brands with the chance to win an €80,000 OOH campaign to promote their brand to consumers.

The lucky Love Irish Food member brand that wins will receive €70,000 in advertising space, scheduled across Exterion Media’s retail six sheet portfolio and retail digital network. The campaign will appear nationally for two weeks and includes print production and digital animation for broadcasting. Additionally, OwensDDB will provide the winner with an €10,000 creative bursary towards the winning outdoor campaign.

To enter the brand development competition Love Irish Food member brands must register at http://www.loveirishfood.ie by 11am on Monday, June 19. The closing date for completed submissions is 5.30pm on October 27. The judging panel comprises Kieran Rumley, executive director, Love Irish Food; Antoinette O’Callaghan, marketing manager, Exterion Media and Barry Dooley, chief executive, Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI).

A shortlist of competitors will then be interviewed by the judging panel, with the winner announced on November 13. See more at http://www.loveirishfood.ie Pictured at the launch at the Bloom festival in the Phoenix Park were Kieran Rumley, previous award winner Bernard Broderick of Brodericks Brothers, Antoinette O’Callaghan and Barry Dooley.