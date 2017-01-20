Malta Tourism puts out call for creative agency

The Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) has announced that it is looking to engage a brand and creative agency. The agency will be tasked with developing a new international advertising brand concept for the Maltese islands for the next three years. The selected agency will also be required to create a brand identity to be used in MTA marketing.

The Mediterranean island attracts an average of 1.8 million visitors each year. Steeped in 7,000 years of history, it boasts beautiful scenery and a climate that reaches up to 80°F in the summer. Agencies interested in expressing an interest in pitching should register on www.mta.com.mt/RFP-Creative-Agency to receive a copy of the RFT document.

The closing date for submission of proposals is Thursday, February 16 2017.