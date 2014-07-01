Marketer of the Year deadline this Thursday

Brand owners and agencies are reminded that this Thursday is the cut-off for Marketer of the Year submissions. Entries can be made by clicking on the MotY icon on the Marketing.ie home page. Entrants are asked to outline the scale of the marketing challenge they faced, the key aims and objectives, the strategy adopted and implications for the business.

Submissions should also point out the insights driving the strategy and the actions taken and tactics used. Finally, entrants need to show the impact on the marketplace – such as sales and brand awareness – and how success was measured. Last year’s winner was VHI’s Adam Bacon, pictured. This year’s winner will be announced in November.