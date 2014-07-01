Marketing Society Future Council talks pitfalls

Advice on how to avoid the pitfalls often encountered in the early stages of a career in marketing will be discussed at a meeting of the Marketing Society Future Council in Wesley Rugby Club in Donnybrook next week, entitled Future Proof: Advice to My Younger Self, is tailored to meet the needs of marketers with five or less years’ experience in the business.

The line-up on the evening includes UCD Smurfit Business School lecturer and Marketing.ie columnist John Fanning; IRS+ account director Karen Doyle and performance and behaviour coach, Poppy Blandford. Future Council aims to connect marketers by providing access to practical advice that inspires young professionals as future decision makers.

Marketing Society Future Council members are Chloe Murphy, Boys and Girls; Aoife Marron, MCCP; Hannah Louise Dunne, Radical; Mary Sheahan, MCCP; Karen Sheehan, Novartis; Dermot Markey, Google and David Deeley, Bord Bia. More recent recruits are Cian Keogh, Aer Lingus; Caroline Shesgreen, Spark Foundry and Gavin Carberry, RTÉ.

The Future Proof seminar gets underway at 6.30pm next Thursday, September 7.

A limited number of tickets are still available on Eventbrite for €35 (plus booking fee).