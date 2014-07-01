Mastercard partners with RTE for Women’s RWC

RTÉ has announced that Mastercard will partner RTÉ Sport in its coverage of the Women’s Rugby World Cup (RWC) 2017 on TV, radio, online and mobile. RTÉ2, RTÉ Player and RTÉ 2FM will have live coverage of all of Ireland’s games, plus the final. Ireland, managed by Tom Tierney, won its pool C opening game against Australia 19-17 at the UCD Bowl in Belfield.
Jason Lalor, country manager, Mastercard, said the Women’s Rugby World Cup is a key event in the global rugby calendar and they were proud to be an official partner. The tournament is extending the reach of women’s rugby to new audiences, inspiring participation, interest and engagement. “It’s great to partner with RTÉ on this event,” Lalor added.
Gerry McGuinness, sponsorship manager, RTÉ Media Sales, said the partnership is a great endorsement of the RTÉ Sport’s Women’s Rugby World Cup coverage as we bring Ireland’s campaign free-to-air to Irish audiences. With cut-through across multi-platforms, Mastercard has secured a powerful association with Women’s Rugby, McGuinness added.
Pictured are Gerry McGuinness; Daire O’Brien, Women’s RWC anchor; Jason Lalor, country manager, Mastercard and Cliona O’Leary, deputy head of TV sport at RTÉ
