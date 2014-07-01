Maxol lends support to Aware this Christmas

Maxol aims to raise €50,000 this Christmas for Aware to provides support, education and information for people with depression, bipolar disorder and related mood conditions. Maxol is supporting the charity throughout Christmas season by donating 10 cent for every hot beverage sold at its 115 company owned service stations nationwide.

The partnership aims to promote positive mental health in communities throughout Ireland.

Designer and broadcaster Brendan Courtney said Aware help many of the 450,000 people currently living with depression in Ireland. Making the choice to buy a hot drink at Maxol will go a long way for the mental health charity this Christmas. “I’m hopeful people will get into the spirit of things and take a selfie with their cup for Aware,” Courtney said.

Maxol patrons are urged to take a selfie with their coffee and use the #changinglives tag.

Courtney is pictured with Caroline Burton, Maxol and Drew Flood, Aware