MCCP adds UK-based Florette salads brand

Planning agency MCCP, run by Kay McCarthy (above), is to work with UK-based salads brand Florette to develop long-term innovation and renovation projects for the UK and Irish markets. The strategic work sets out to bring new brand ideas to market. The Florette brand uses the slogan ‘Always made with sunshine’ to communicate its fresh food offering.

Jill McCarron, MCCP’s director of strategy and innovation, will head up the client service team. McCarron has 17 years experience in strategy and innovation, having worked with Kerry Foods, Danone and Groupe Pernod Ricard, owner of Irish Distillers. MCCP’s other clients include Heineken Ireland, Aer Lingus, Smurfit Kappa and Fáilte Ireland.