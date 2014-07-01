McGregor fight signed up by Sky Sports Box Office

Sky Sports Box Office (SBO) will show the fight between undefeated former world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather and current UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. The event sees the two worlds of professional boxing and UFC collide at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on August 26, and is available to Sky subscribers on its Sports Box Office for €24.95.

Mayweather, who holds a perfect 49-0 fight record and won 12 world titles across five weight divisions, retired in 2015, having successfully defended his WBC, WBA (Super) and The Ring welterweight titles against Andre Berto. McGregor, the reigning UFC lightweight champion and former UFC featherweight champion, has never taken part in a pro boxing match.

The Crumlin man switches sports at the peak of his powers and will want to cause an upset. Having begun his UFC career in 2012, ‘The Notorious’ has competed at featherweight, lightweight and welterweight, and became the first UFC fighter to hold two titles at two different weights simultaneously. McGregor has fronted for Budweiser and Glanbia.