Media supports Nova’s homeless radiothon

Media providers from all platforms are coming together to support Radio Nova’s latest effort to raise funds to fight homelessness. The station’s ‘Help Our Homeless’ Radiothon will see the station turn over its airwaves for two days on Wednesday and Thursday of next week to raise funds for badly needed funds for the Peter McVerry Trust.

Now in its third year, the radiothon raised over €80,000 in the last two years.

The station’s initiative is backed by a cross-platform coalition of media owners providing TV, cinema, print and out of home coverage, including on-street six Sheets (purchase points and commuter points), iSites, Orbscreens, City Boxes, Transvisions, C StoresixScreens, Cine Ds, Retail Ds, mobile 6 Sheets, print media and on-street promobikes.

Supporting the initiative are PML Group, Exterion Media, Wide Eyed Media, Eirsport, DMG Media, The Pictureworks, Orbscreen Network, Electric Media, Harmonia, iBelieve, Page 7 Media, Adforce, City Box Advertising and publications like Phoenix, Hot Press, Totally Dublin, Wicklow & Kildare Times, the Meath Chronicle and Marketing.ie.

Pictured are Dermot Hanrahan, Electric Media, Colin Leahy, Exterion Media, Kevin Branigan, Radio Nova, Jimmy Cashen, PML Group and Eoin O’ Connor, Wide Eyed Media