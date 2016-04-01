MediaCom lists top Irish women in TMT

Women occupy key leadership roles in some of Ireland’s tech, media and telecos (TMT). Some lead major corporations , while others are the main driving force behind revenue and innovation. A number of them have a major influence on what the Irish public reads, sees or hears, while at least one is responsible for protecting our personal data.

They are rarely seen faces on TV or in print but each of them, in their own way, has a major influence on the shape of the technology, media and telecoms that each of us use daily. So here, in alphabetical order, is MediaCom Ireland’s list of the 20 most powerful women in Ireland’s multi-billion TMT sector, as released by the agency’s CEO Peter McPartlin: