Mediavest rebrands as Spark Foundry

Mediavest Dublin has followed the Groupe Publicis international lead and rebranded as Spark Foundry. It has been in the Irish market since 1999 and was the first media agency set up within what has grown to be Core Media, Ireland’s largest marketing communications group. Mediavest claims to be Ireland’s top qualitatively rated media agency in Ireland since 2013.

The ranking was made by the independent assessment agency RECMA.

A statement issued on behalf of Core Media says the new name reflects the fact that, globally, the agency will be moving away from focusing solely on media and investment, with a remit now including areas such as analytics, technology and information, insights and content, all of which Mediavest in Dublin has been offering for a number of years.

Spark Foundry’s client portfolio includes Aviva, BWG, ESB Group, Mars Ireland, P&G, Road Safety Authority (RSA), Three and Ulster Bank, with Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard (IDPR) being the agency’s most recent pitch win. IDPR followed a four-way contest which also included Havas Media, GroupM’s Mindshare and the incumbent Vizeum.

Pictured above are Spark Foundry directors, from left: Gemma Corbett, Aileen McDaid, Michael Clancy (managing director), Helen O’Rourke and Ruairi McNally

For more details, go to www.sparkfoundry.ie