MII announces speakers for DMX Dublin 2018

The Marketing Institute has announced speakers from Lego, Wieden+Kennedy, Brainlabs and Foresight Factory as part of the DMX Dublin 2018 line-up. DMX Dublin 2018 will involve over 30 overseas and local speakers, sharing insights and best practice with over 900 marketers in a full day of sharing, learning and networking at the Aviva Stadum on Wednesday, March 14.

Martin Weigel has been head of planning at Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam since 2009. He counts Nike, Facebook, Instagram, Milka, and Corona among his clients. He has worked in agencies in London, New York, and São Paulo and planned on everything from toilet paper to diamonds. His blog, Canalside View, is followed by marketers right around the world.

Meabh Quoirin (above) is CEO and co-owner of Foresight Factory consumer analytics, specialising in predictive trends. She is also a LinkedIn influencer and was named in their top voices campaign in recent years. She has a strong reputation in management, strategic vision and structural and organisational change, is bi-lingual, and is an experienced public speaker.

Quoirin is passionate speaking about the transformative power of trends, the Filter Bubble and how it stops brands from really connecting with consumers at key points and emotional intelligence and how data can inform product, marketing and communications. She was recently in Dublin to talk to MCCP clients and suppliers on key consumer trends in 2018.

Sarah Holt is the first digital marketing director in Lego’s global product development team. She leads a new dual marketing approach targeting millennial parents. Before joining Lego, she was vice president of global franchise and digital marketing for BBC Worldwide and head of brand and campaigns and part of the start-up team in Hailo.

Dave Palmer is a founding partner and executive creative director at Love, a Manchester-based design agency. He has over 26 years of industry experience working with global brands. Love has won just about every design award going, including several D&AD pencils, all of which sit in a stolen Tesco’s shopping trolley in the agency’s studio.

Daniel Gilbert is founder and CEO of Brainlabs, a PPC agency and technology provider. As the self-proclaimed superhero of PPC, Gilbert’s mission is to change the future of advertising, while creating the best place in the world to work. Using data and automation to drive results for clients, he has grown Brainlabs from one to 170 people in five years.

Richard Shotton is deputy head of evidence at Manning Gottlieb OMD, the most awarded media agency in the history of the IPA Effectiveness awards. He started his career as a media planner 17 years ago, working on Coke, 118 118 and comparethemarket.com, before moving into research. He focuses on how findings from behavioural science apply to advertising.

He writes about the behavioural experiments he runs for Campaign, Marketing Week and Admap. He tweets about social psychology findings from @rshotton. His first book on applying behavioural science to ads, The Choice Factory, is released this month.