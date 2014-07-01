Molloy presents TV3’s rugby show

Former Leinster and Ireland rugby international Gordon D’Arcy and comedian Gary Cooke of Apres Match fame will help kick off Joe Molloy’s new rugby entertainment show on TV3 tomorrow night. Called Clubhouse, the show takes a lighthearted look at the week’s big rugby stories, which last weekend centred around the start to the Six Nations tournament.

Clubhouse will feature current players, rugby legends and guests from the entertainment world and Irish business. With perspectives on action on and off the pitch, it promises to be of interest to rugby fans – passionate and casual. TV3 has teamed up with Heineken to run a weekly on-air competition. Winners get to go to the Champions Cup final in Edinburgh in May.

Fans are invited to sign up at www.HeinekenRugbyClub.com

Clubhouse will air tomorrow night (Tuesday, February 7) on TV3 at 10.30pm