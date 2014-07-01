Mooney heads up PSG’s digital agency

Sharon Mooney has joined PR group PSG as managing director with New/Slang’s digital division. A recent addition to the team, she brings considerable client experience with leading agencies. She spent over four years at Publicis D and two and half years at Target McConnells. Most recently, she was client service director at In the Company of Huskies.

The team at New/Slang has grown from three to 11 employees in two years.

Mooney’s clients have included Guinness, Topaz Energy, An Post, Unilever and BSkyB. At Huskies, her team worked with Fáilte Ireland, Ulster Bank, Musgrave, Open University and Kerry Foods. At New/Slang, she is responsible for leading digital strategy and implementing best in class ways of working, recruiting and training industry talent.

PSG, run by Mick O’Keeffe, is part of the Teneo global network.