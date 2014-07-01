Murphy puts ad effectiveness first at IAPI

New Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) president, Publicis director Jimmy Murphy aims to cultivate a vision for agencies built on proving advertising effectiveness. Murphy plans to transform how brands and clients, even the most cynical senior management at boardroom level, view advertising and its worth and to measure ad effectiveness.

IAPI have also unveiled the theme for Adfx 2018 as ‘Everyday Effectiveness’ which will create a stronger culture of effectiveness in Irish advertising agencies and client marketing departments. Other new additions to the IAPI board including John Matthews, finance director, In the Company of Huskies; Fiona Field, deputy managing director at Mediaworks and Charlotte Barker, deputy managing director at Dynamo – last year’s Doyenne winner.

The appointment of Field and Barker to the board brings the female members to a total of five out of 11 or almost 50 per cent, a positive figure when reflecting on results from the 2017 IAPI census which revealed that only 28 per cent of board posts are held by women. The theme will allow both agencies and clients to audit the effectiveness of their advertising.

Murphy says advertisers who are in two minds about entering campaigns to measure effectiveness should think again because even if by writing the case and it comes to nothing, there is a lot to learn from the process. Adfx provides a more defendable position for marketing teams where advertising investment is concerned.

Entries for Adfx 2018 can be submitted online at http://adfx.ie/registration-form.html