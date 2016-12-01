National Lottery now down to two agencies

Marketing.ie has learned that Premier Lotteries Ireland (PLI), which operates the National Lottery, has narrowed down current creative services review to two agencies – Rothco and TBWA, with Publicis and the incumbent, DDFH&B, losing out. The review is led by PLI head of marketing Michael Hayes, who joined the company at the start of the year.

Hayes (above) had worked with the agencies in previous roles.

While he was in charge of Smirnoff marketing at GrandMet he worked with Cawley Nea, now TBWA. He was later in charge of marketing at Meteor, whose agencies have included Publicis and Rothco. His background also takes in stays at Pillsbury and Musgrave. Media buying and planning is not part of the current National Lottery review and remains at Starcom.

A decision on the review is expected by the end of October.