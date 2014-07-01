New joke book ideal Christmas stocking filler

A new Irish joke book called Heard It Say is proving a popular Christmas purchase. The book is a collection of gags, cartoons and celebrity quotes reflecting today’s topsy-turvy, Donald Trump world and was compiled by Michael Cullen, editor of Marketing.ie, with cartoons by Aidan Dowling. The 104-page paperback is published by Gregmar Books, price €9.95.

The book’s content is designed to evoke laughter, a wry smile and some half-serious thoughts on life. “Gags are a boost to the heart and soul, even when what’s lampooned isn’t to be taken lightly,” Cullen says. Heard It Say satirises people and events and pokes fun at politicians, celebrities, sports stars, the clergy, pillars of society and other headline makers.

Obviously, Trump features prominently, but there are lots of topical Irish jokes to amuse people. Copies can be purchased directly from Marketing.ie or ordered online at www.hearditsay.ie. With a print run of 1,500, Heard It Say is promoted in an out of home Dart campaign ads organised by Exterion and PML, and in Sunday Business Post ads.

Here’s a sample of some of the gags…

An elephant walks into the Forty Foot and sees a naked bather. He asks the man: “How on earth do you breathe through that?”

Diarmuid Gavin plants his veg in alphabetical order. Where does he find the thyme? It’s right next to the sage.

If love is blind, why is Agent Provocateur so popular?

Boris Johnson was out-manoeuvred by Michael Gove, which is the equivalent of being knocked down by your own golf buggy.

Eddie calls his wife the ventriloquist. She’s forever putting words in his mouth.

The three ages of men: youth, middle age and “my word, you look well”.

If Conor McGregor was in a phonebox on his own, he’d call the operator for a row.

Wally has been found. His funeral will be held soon but no one knows where exactly. It’s how he would have wanted it.

A puppy’s not just for Christmas. If you’re really careful, there should be some left over for St Stephen’s Day.

What some ‘esteemed critics’ say about the book…

“Guaranteed to brighten up your day” – The Met Office

“Full of cheap take-offs” –Mick O’Leary

“Head-the-ball, how come you didn’t include the gag I sent you about Leo waking up the other night only to find the ghost of Gloria Gaynor at the foot of his bed? First he was afraid, then he was petrified” – Simon, Cork

“I couldn’t put it down” – Vet in Galway

Listen to an interview with Michael Cullen on Bobby Kerr’s Bobby’s Late Breakfast on Newstalk…

http://www.newstalk.com/podcasts/Bobbys_Late_Breakfast/Bobbys_Late_Breakfast/203957/Is_the_humble_joke_book_going_extinct