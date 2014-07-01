Nolan gets top management job at Mindshare

As part of a restructure by WPP’s GroupM, Ken Nolan has been promoted to chief operating officer (COO) at Mindshare. The move coincides with Emma O’Doherty (above) stepping down as Mindshare’s managing director for personal reasons. She now become chief planning officer. As COO, Nolan will take charge of day-day to day operations and management.

The agency’s new leadership team structure includes Dave Bruen as managing partner, David Ahlstrom as head of invention and David Kirkpatrick as chief strategy and digital officer. GroupM boss Bill Kinlay said the new management structure is aimed at building on the agency’s talent and coincides with its “adaptive marketing ethos”.

As chief planning officer, O’Doherty will focus in making changes to client servicing and planning as media agencies move away from buying and trading responsibilities. For Mindshare, this side of the business is now managed by an expanded GroupM trading division, allowing client leadership, business planning and invention teams providing other solutions.

Commenting on the changes, O’Doherty said she been “incredibly proud to lead Mindshare alongside Bill Kinlay for the past six years. I am looking forward to developing our product to answer changing client and consumer needs. New talent and an expanded leadership team will bring Mindshare and our clients to even greater levels of success.”