O’Brien takes on public affairs role at WHPR

Peter O’Brien is the new head of Wilson Hartnell PR’s corporate and public affairs practice in palce of Sheila Gahan. O’Brien led Diageo’s corporate relations for Western Europe and was responsible for developing and implementing reputation, policy, communications and sustainability objectives across the region. More recently, he ran his own consultancy.

He has also held senior public affairs and communications roles at Wyeth/Pfizer and Keating & Associates. He also worked in IDA Ireland, Enterprise Ireland and the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation. Gahan has stepped down after eight years in the job and 28 years at WH, working on such accounts as the National Lottery and Aer Lingus.

Gahan will continue to work with WH in an advisory role on various corporate accounts.