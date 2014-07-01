O’Donovans row in behind FBD efforts

Insurance company FBD has signed up Ireland’s Olympic silver medallists Gary and Paul O’Donovan as its new brand ambassadors. To mark the announcement, the Co Cork brothers are getting behind a special Facebook competition for primary schools and local children’s sports clubs to win €3,000 worth of training equipment.
The O’Donovans have already fronted for Bord Bia and the League of Credit Unions. “We’re really looking forward to working with FBD,” the said. “We’ve been busy since the Olympics in August and it’s important to us that we pick the right companies with which we work. FBD makes sense as its support of local communities is important to us.”
FBD recently unveiled a new brand identity created by Dynamo. Comprising a new logo and website, as well as its new ‘It’s in our nature’ oak tree ads produced by Y&R, the rebrand underlines and builds on FBD’s position as the insurer which has supported local communities across the country since 1969, with protection for 500,000 customers.
Consumers can enter the schools competition on FBD’s Facebook page by March 31.
