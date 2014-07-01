O’Leary named as RTE’s new commercial boss

Geraldine O’Leary has been appointed as RTE’s group head of commercial in place of Willie O’Reilly who quit the post to pursue other interests at the end of last year. O’Leary has been commercial director of RTE Television since 2003 and joined the national broadcaster in 1997 as manager of TV sales. She had worked in media at Saatchi & Saatchi and Zenith.

She will have responsibility for generating commercial revenues across all of RTE’s departments. These totalled €158 million in 2016, which was the last year official figures were released. RTE recently merges its sales teams for TV, radio and digital as part of a major operational restructure. Unlike O’Reilly, O’Leary will not be joining RTE’s executive board.