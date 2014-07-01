O&M offices light up with special women images

Ogilvy & Mather’s Dublin office will be transformed today as it celebrates the second annual Illuminate Herstory light festival. From 5pm today, the Georgian era building on Ely Place will display the projected images of six inspirational women, chosen by Ogilvy, Wilson Hartnell PR and Kantar Millward Brown employees. O&M in New York are doing likewise.

The women whose images will be projected on to O&M’s street front include Mary Robinson, former Irish President and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights; Joy Neville, ex-Ireland rugby international player and the first woman to referee a men’s professional rugby match and Johanne Powell, full time carer for her disabled daughter.

The other three women to be honoured are Rena Buckley, Cork GAA star and winner of a record 18 All-Ireland medals, Tina Roche, CEO of The Community Foundation for Ireland, one of the largest philanthropic organisations in the country and Sally O Neill, human rights advocate and Trocaire overseas veteran for 37 years.

Illuminate Herstory was founded in 2017 by Melanie Lynch, an award-winning creative and social entrepreneur with a passion for justice, equality and storytelling. The event coincides with the traditional Nollaig na mBan (Women’s Little Christmas) festival on December 6. Illuminate Herstory champions women and girls, celebrating the impact they have made on Irish culture and society and their role in shaping the future.

Illuminate Herstory encourages museums, libraries, theatres, offices and homes to light-up the exterior of their buildings with images of heralded and unheralded females. Diane Tangney, Ogilvy’s chief strategy officer, said the agency’s work with Project Eve calls on Irish marketers to celebrate all kinds of women and equality. “Herstory is an opportunity for us to lead by example, to use our building to celebrate amazing women,” Tangney said.