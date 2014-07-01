OMD wins pitch for Cairn Homes account

Homebuilders Cairn Homes, which is listed on both the Irish and London stock exchanges, has awarded its media planning and buying to OMD after a two-way contest with UM. The appointment is the latest move in an ongoing plan to position place Cairn Homes in the minds of Irish consumers as the country’s leading homebuilding group in the coming years.

Cairn paid RTE €107.5 million for 8.64 acres of land at its Montrose complex in Donnybrook. The company wants to build 500 apartments and nine houses (see above) on a “prime site in a unique location”. OMD is part of the Omnicom agency network which also includes TBWA, Irish International BBDO, FleishmanHillard and Drury Porter Novelli.