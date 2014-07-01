Radical wins major honours for content work

Core Media’s agency Radical has won two awards at the global Content Marketing Awards. The agency achieved the honours in the best content marketing work in technology and the highest conversion response from a content programme categories, seeing off global competition. The awards are run by the Content Marketing Institute (CMI).

CMI is the world’s best established international content marketing awards programme. Judges reviewed over 1,100 entries to choose the ‘best of the best’ in content marketing excellence, recognising all aspects, from strategy to distribution, and from editorial to design. Radical won the highest conversion response award for AIB’s MyBusiness Toolkit.

The campaign was developed to set AIB apart from other banks and to support SME’s and start-ups. The concept focused on a toolkit to help SME’s and start-ups to manage their business through a set of cloud based tools. Over 3,000 customers were referred for a ‘three month free’ offer, with almost 600 activating, achieving an eight per cent conversion rate.

Radical produced images and video content viewed 185,000 times on social media, ensuring maximum awareness among AIB’s target audience. During the three month period the ‘MyBusinessToolKit’ landing page also saw a 288 per cent increase in traffic, while over one million impressions were made across Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Along with partner agency agency Atomic, Radical was engaged by the IDA, Enterprise Ireland and industry bodies to develop Tech/Life Ireland which was tasked with positioning Ireland as the ideal location for top tech talent. A full content strategy was put in place and within six months, the Tech/Life Ireland website had reached over 106,000 unique visitors.

Content from the website went viral globally with a total of 290,000 search impressions, 21 million social impressions and 16m display impressions from June to December 2016. Only seven countries worldwide were not reached in some way by Tech/Life Ireland.

Pictured above is Aisling Blake, managing director, Radical